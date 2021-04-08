Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) Insider Bankole A. Johnson Sells 150,000 Shares

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) insider Bankole A. Johnson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADIL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.42. 77,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,722. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.12. Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $4.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Adial Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.