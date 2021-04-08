Aditus (ADI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $64,164.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Aditus has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $302,577.42 and approximately $64,164.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aditus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00056491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00022303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.42 or 0.00636868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.78 or 0.00083865 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030496 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork . Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net . The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

