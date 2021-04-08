Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,902.86

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,902.86 ($37.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,144 ($41.08). Admiral Group shares last traded at GBX 3,131 ($40.91), with a volume of 495,315 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,318 ($30.28).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,029.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,902.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.30 billion and a PE ratio of 17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 880 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, with a total value of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

