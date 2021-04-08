Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 3.1% of American Research & Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock worth $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,020,738 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,010,611,000 after purchasing an additional 331,125 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded up $8.47 on Thursday, hitting $501.88. 46,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,100. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $461.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total transaction of $1,014,976.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,553 shares in the company, valued at $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

