Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Corp

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,360 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Adobe by 30.8% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 598,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $293,710,000 after purchasing an additional 140,864 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $1,845,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 33.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the software company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $8.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $501.56. 29,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,869,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.51. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $308.20 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

