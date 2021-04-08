Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $523.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $493.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $308.20 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $461.15 and a 200-day moving average of $476.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in Adobe by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.