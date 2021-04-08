Adobe’s (ADBE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ADBE. Bank of America assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $493.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.51. Adobe has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

