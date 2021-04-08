Adshares (ADS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,884.00

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.0815 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and $11,884.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Adshares has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00026531 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00010362 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,584,373 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.