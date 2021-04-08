Adshares Trading Up 55% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Adshares coin can now be bought for about $0.0965 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $13,304.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Adshares has traded up 55% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00028549 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00010561 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 34,586,238 coins. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net . The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

Adshares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.