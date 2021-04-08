adToken (ADT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded up 50.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last week, adToken has traded 45.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adToken coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. adToken has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $4,661.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00083414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.32 or 0.00627987 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00030389 BTC.

ADT is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

