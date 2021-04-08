Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEIS stock opened at $117.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $46.98 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $370.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

