Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Raised to $133.00 at Raymond James

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AEIS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.63.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. 38 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $46.98 and a 52-week high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.16 and a 200-day moving average of $95.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $552,174,000 after buying an additional 184,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $46,718,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,732 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 377,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 201,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 365,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.