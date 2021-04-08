Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.58

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.58 and traded as high as $0.73. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 2,181,426 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.18.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 13,144.62% and a negative return on equity of 81.49%. The business had revenue of $1.62 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the third quarter worth $76,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Advaxis by 602.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 217,634 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Advaxis during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Advaxis by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,069,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile

Advaxis, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

