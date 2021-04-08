Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Acquires 29,504 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 80.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 164,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,517,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.25. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $69.87.

