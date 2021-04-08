Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Buys 95,869 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 173.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 95,869 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $55,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares in the last quarter. SRB Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,018,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,633,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,383,000 after purchasing an additional 385,206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $374.35. 116,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,722. The company has a fifty day moving average of $359.67 and a 200-day moving average of $338.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $244.05 and a twelve month high of $374.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

