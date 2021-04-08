Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $10.54 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,564. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $155.13 and a 52 week high of $255.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

