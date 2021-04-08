Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEG. HSBC downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of AEG stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. Aegon has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.0727 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aegon by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,791,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 807,080 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aegon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,662,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 85,129 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Aegon by 1,296.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 855,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 794,633 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aegon by 47.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 180,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aegon in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,000.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

