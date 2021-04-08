Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Trading Up 4.3%

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) was up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.88 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 7,246 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,508,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Aemetis from $15.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Aemetis in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. The company has a market cap of $709.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.09.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aemetis in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aemetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aemetis by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 629,721 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products primarily through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

