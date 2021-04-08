Aeternity (AE) Price Up 31.8% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Aeternity has a market cap of $90.89 million and approximately $32.10 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aeternity has traded up 31.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 380,308,572 coins and its circulating supply is 334,487,628 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

