Ag Growth International (AFN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ag Growth International (TSE: AFN):

3/19/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ag Growth International was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a C$62.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$50.00.

3/18/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$42.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$50.00.

3/2/2021 – Ag Growth International was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$38.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Ag Growth International had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$40.00.

Shares of AFN traded up C$0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$43.54. 35,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,277. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.82. Ag Growth International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The company has a market cap of C$814.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. Analysts predict that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 3.3499997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is -31.82%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

