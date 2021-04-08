ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGESY shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Get ageas SA/NV alerts:

OTCMKTS AGESY opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.29. ageas SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.02 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ageas SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ageas SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.