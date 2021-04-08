AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Announces Apr 21 Dividend of $0.12

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) announced a apr 21 dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 11th.

AGNC Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. AGNC Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AGNC Investment to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.16. 143,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,904,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $17.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGNC shares. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

