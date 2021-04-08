AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,022,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,391,000 after buying an additional 5,342,977 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $1,243,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,760,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after buying an additional 42,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

