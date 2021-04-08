AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,110,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93,843 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 15.29% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $18,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,737 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $112.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.12. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 42.77%. On average, analysts forecast that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AGFS. Zacks Investment Research cut AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

