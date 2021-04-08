AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $10,130.00

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AIDUS TOKEN has a total market cap of $3.94 million and approximately $10,130.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AIDUS TOKEN

AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

Buying and Selling AIDUS TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AIDUS TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

