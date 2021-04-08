Aigang (AIX) Price Reaches $0.0083 on Exchanges

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. In the last week, Aigang has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aigang has a total market capitalization of $243,034.43 and approximately $197.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00056057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00022901 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $365.00 or 0.00632039 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00083559 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00030327 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

Aigang (CRYPTO:AIX) is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aigang is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

Aigang Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aigang directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aigang should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aigang using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

