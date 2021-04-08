Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bankshares

Air Canada (TSE:AC) was downgraded by National Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$31.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$26.00. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Air Canada to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$50.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Air Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$29.03.

TSE AC traded down C$0.80 on Thursday, reaching C$26.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,655,330. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.38. Air Canada has a 12-month low of C$12.80 and a 12-month high of C$31.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.02.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C($4.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($2.68) by C($1.40). The business had revenue of C$827.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$836.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Carolyn Hadrovic sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.87, for a total value of C$173,245.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$86,622.90. Also, Senior Officer David Shapiro sold 16,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.81, for a total transaction of C$404,127.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,006.58. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,473 shares of company stock valued at $790,468.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

