Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATSG. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

ATSG stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.65.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $399.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,085,354. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Air Transport Services Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 417.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 598,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after buying an additional 47,334 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

