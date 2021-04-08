Airbloc Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20,050.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 37.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0632 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $15.94 million and $20,050.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.50 or 0.00056195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00022331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00083695 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $364.60 or 0.00630437 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00030536 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

