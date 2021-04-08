Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €134.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €134.00 ($157.65) price target by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €108.92 ($128.14).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR traded down €0.16 ($0.19) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €100.54 ($118.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €97.85 and a 200-day moving average of €85.69. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.