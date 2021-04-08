Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Shares Down 2.9%

Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA)’s stock price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.84 ($22.16) and last traded at €19.06 ($22.42). Approximately 710,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €19.63 ($23.09).

AIXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Independent Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Aixtron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.50 ($20.59).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €18.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €14.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

