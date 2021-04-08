Akash Network (AKT) Price Tops $6.51 on Top Exchanges

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Akash Network has a market cap of $291.05 million and approximately $3.55 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akash Network has traded 24.9% higher against the US dollar. One Akash Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.51 or 0.00011184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00071723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.15 or 0.00264861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.09 or 0.00800812 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,834.95 or 0.99369526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00018237 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00704711 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 130,043,108 coins and its circulating supply is 44,713,364 coins. Akash Network’s official website is akash.network . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

