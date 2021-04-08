Akash Network (AKT) Trading 29.9% Higher This Week

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $306.88 million and $4.64 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akash Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.88 or 0.00012086 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Akash Network has traded 29.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00071196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.22 or 0.00263953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005620 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.00 or 0.00790700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.92 or 1.01450656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00016945 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $391.56 or 0.00688017 BTC.

About Akash Network

Akash Network’s total supply is 129,944,102 coins and its circulating supply is 44,616,339 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official website is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akash Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

