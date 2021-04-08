Alchemy Pay Trading 30.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Alchemy Pay has a market cap of $24.05 million and $9.82 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,634,072,443 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

