Alcoa (AA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE AA opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alcoa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

