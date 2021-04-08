Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 928,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Alcoa worth $21,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000.

In related news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.90.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

