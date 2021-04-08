Alex Baldock Sells 173,233 Shares of Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) Stock

Dixons Carphone plc (LON:DC) insider Alex Baldock sold 173,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total value of £245,990.86 ($321,388.63).

Shares of DC remained flat at $GBX 143.60 ($1.88) during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,025,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,463. The company has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 133.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 108.30. Dixons Carphone plc has a one year low of GBX 62.01 ($0.81) and a one year high of GBX 147.50 ($1.93).

DC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dixons Carphone to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 138.20 ($1.81).

Dixons Carphone plc operates as a consumer electrical and mobile retailer and service company. It operates through four segments: UK & Ireland Electricals, UK & Ireland Mobile, Nordics, and Greece. The company retails electrical products, airport electricals, and telecommunications products; and computing products and services to business to business customers, as well as offers mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services.

