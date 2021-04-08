Alex Vaughan Sells 9,890 Shares of Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) Stock

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) insider Alex Vaughan sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 62 ($0.81), for a total transaction of £6,131.80 ($8,011.24).

Shares of Costain Group stock opened at GBX 60.63 ($0.79) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 53.52. Costain Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30.35 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 105 ($1.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £166.72 million and a PE ratio of -1.66.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on shares of Costain Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price on shares of Costain Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

