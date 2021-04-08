Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,544 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.45% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $110,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,013.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 316,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 287,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,921,000. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $1,675,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,887 shares in the company, valued at $32,657,214.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Cain sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.01, for a total value of $67,204.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $757,053.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $3,407,004. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.63.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $170.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.52 and a 1-year high of $179.79. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.77.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

