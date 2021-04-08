Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Alger Mid Cap 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:FRTY) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.79 and last traded at $19.83. Approximately 17,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 32,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

