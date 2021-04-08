Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 8th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $3.54 billion and $250.91 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $1.33 or 0.00002311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00052712 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.67 or 0.00311167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011748 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012589 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00006556 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,270,303,630 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,193,675 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

