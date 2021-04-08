Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 38,919 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.77. 269,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,077. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $24.80.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.