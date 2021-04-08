Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells $855,687.69 in Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.77. 269,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119,077. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.32 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

