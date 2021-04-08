Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Hits New 1-Year High at $666.55

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $666.55 and last traded at $666.24, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $661.59.

Y has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $634.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -140.92 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $635.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $596.09.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Alleghany by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alleghany by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

