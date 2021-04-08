Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

Allegion has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.85. 544,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,683. Allegion has a one year low of $89.83 and a one year high of $134.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.44.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

