Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Equities research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. Argus upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.69.

NYSE ADS traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $111.60. The company had a trading volume of 28,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $121.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 EPS. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $2,483,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 674.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $2,468,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

