AllianceBlock (ALBT) Reaches Market Cap of $123.93 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. In the last week, AllianceBlock has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001264 BTC on major exchanges. AllianceBlock has a total market capitalization of $123.93 million and approximately $3.35 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllianceBlock Coin Profile

ALBT is a coin. AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,722,333 coins. The official message board for AllianceBlock is medium.com/@allianceblock . AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official Twitter account is @allianceblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on September 8th, 2020 in Utrecht, Netherlands, AllianceBlock tokens are the backbone of the AllianceBlock Ecosystem. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance and automate the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. The ALBT token serves as a multi-purpose tool to be utilized as the primary medium of exchange, means of reward for ecosystem participants, and network fee payment mechanism. In addition the ALBT token will act as the currency reserve of the ecosystem reserve pool and as a governance token for voting and power delegation. Token utility and scarcity is further achieved via a number of deflationary features including node staking, liquidity pooling, quarterly revenue-based token burns, and quarterly activity-based token burns. “

AllianceBlock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllianceBlock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AllianceBlock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllianceBlock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

