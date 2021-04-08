Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

ALLY stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.08. The company had a trading volume of 144,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total transaction of $1,296,075.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock worth $2,358,517. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Ally Financial by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,563 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 603.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 79,744.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 612,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after buying an additional 611,640 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after buying an additional 34,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

