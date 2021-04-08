Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Raised to $52.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.59% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $47.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.61. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,408.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,626 shares of company stock worth $2,358,517. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.