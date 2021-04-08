Alpaca Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.33 Million (ALPACA)

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 8th. During the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alpaca Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and $4.80 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001390 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070861 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.00261572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.48 or 0.00776756 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,736.60 or 0.99776023 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00017525 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.94 or 0.00715339 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 19,905,186 coins and its circulating supply is 6,618,686 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

